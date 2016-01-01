Overview

Dr. Randall Seago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Seago works at Golden State Orthopedics in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA and Campbell, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.