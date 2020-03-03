Overview

Dr. Randall Safarik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Safarik works at Randall H Safarik MD Phd in Pismo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.