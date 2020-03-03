Dr. Randall Safarik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safarik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Safarik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Safarik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Randall H Safarik MD Phd921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 203, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 473-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 44 years old and I can safely say this is by far the Best Doctor I have ever seen in my entire life . He sat down with me before ever going into the exam room and went over my entire history and listened to all of my concerns. He gave me advice talked to me about everything. After approximately 30 minutes he did my exam and he was very professional and clear about how I would be contacted with results for my mammogram and pap . I felt like I was his only patient in the world . I also would like to add his receptionist was kind and made me feel comfortable walking in and out . I had really bad anxieties going in and coming out I wanted to cry because I have never in my life been treated with such care . I highly recommend Dr. Safari I can’t even believe a Dr. like this exist. I highly recommend him .
About Dr. Randall Safarik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023168440
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center & UCLA School Of Medicine
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safarik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safarik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.