Dr. Randall Roy, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.



Dr. Roy works at Facilities Contracted With IMS in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.