Dr. Randall Roy, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Roy, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.
Locations
Sierra Vista Medical Group5750 E Highway 90 Ste 200, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 263-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had a reverse shoulder replacement with Dr. Roy. He answers all your questions before you ask. He makes you feel confident in his skills. Great bedside manor and very patient. He actually listens and hears what you say. I would highly recommend him if you need surgery
About Dr. Randall Roy, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Spmed & Ortho Ctr
- howard university hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- PEPPERDINE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
