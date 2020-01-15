Overview

Dr. Randy Rottman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Rottman works at Evergreen Oculofacial Plastic Surgery in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.