Dr. Randall Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randall Rosenthal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Psychcare Consultants LLC4905 Mexico Rd Ste 300, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 928-5109
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rosenthal is extremely kind. He listens to everything I have to say. He explains every thing about the treatment and any medications prescribed. I have never felt so comfortable with anyone in the medical field as I have with Dr. Rosenthal. His gentle approach immediately put me at ease.
About Dr. Randall Rosenthal, MD
- 56 years of experience
- English
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
