Overview

Dr. Randall Rogers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rogers works at COLON RECTAL CLINIC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Abdominoplasty and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.