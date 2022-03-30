See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Glendale, CA
Dr. Randall Roberts, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randall Roberts, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Garfield Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at Los Angeles Heart Surgery, Glendale, CA in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glendale
    1019 S CENTRAL AVE, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 244-4374

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
  • Garfield Medical Center
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Pleural Effusion
Lung Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Aneurysm
  Empyema
  Ileus
  Lipomas
  Thymomas
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Mar 30, 2022
    My husband had multiple complications after Covid and needed to have a mitral valve replacement and triple bypass surgery. Dr Roberts talked to us about the surgery the previous day, giving us all the details and he did an excellent job like he promised. Dr Roberts is an amazing cardiothorasic surgeon and I would recommend him to everyone who needs to have heart surgeries. God bless him.
    Tagui G. — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Randall Roberts, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Armenian and Cantonese
    • 1114929809
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
