Dr. Randall Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Roberts, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital, Garfield Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Glendale1019 S CENTRAL AVE, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 244-4374
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- City Of Hope Helford Clinical Research Hospital
- Garfield Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had multiple complications after Covid and needed to have a mitral valve replacement and triple bypass surgery. Dr Roberts talked to us about the surgery the previous day, giving us all the details and he did an excellent job like he promised. Dr Roberts is an amazing cardiothorasic surgeon and I would recommend him to everyone who needs to have heart surgeries. God bless him.
About Dr. Randall Roberts, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
