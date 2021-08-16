Dr. Randall Proctor Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proctor Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Proctor Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randall Proctor Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, NC.
Dr. Proctor Jr works at
Eastern Dermatology & Pathology420 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-4124
Eastern Dermatology and Pathology PA3311 Trent Rd, Trent Woods, NC 28562 Directions (252) 634-2885
Surgical Dermatology Group1940 Stonegate Dr Ste 130, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 Directions (205) 977-9876Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
To describe this Dr. in a few words Percise, observant, perfectionist. He is scanning your skin upon the introduction. With the sun getting stronger every year skin cancer is on the rise. Good to have someone like him an his assisant. He can treat those dreaded skin rashes from Poison ivy, Sumac.
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Proctor Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proctor Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proctor Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proctor Jr works at
Dr. Proctor Jr has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proctor Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Proctor Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proctor Jr.
