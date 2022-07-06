See All Ophthalmologists in Scranton, PA
Dr. Randall Peairs, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (112)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Randall Peairs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from Hahnemann Medical College and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Dr. Peairs works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 342-3145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Treatment frequency



Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroideremia Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Randall Peairs, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1003918475
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York
    • Hahnemann
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    • Hahnemann Medical College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peairs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peairs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peairs works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Peairs’s profile.

    Dr. Peairs has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peairs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Peairs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peairs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peairs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peairs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

