Dr. Randall Ozment, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Ozment, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Dublin Eye Surgery Center2400 Bellevue Rd Ste 18, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-5933
Vidalia Eye Associates Inc.700 Maple Dr, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 537-1991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ozment and staff are great. He treated me during pandemic. I felt very safe in their office. He is kind and personable while remaining professional.
About Dr. Randall Ozment, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1700809001
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ozment has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozment accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozment has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozment. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozment.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozment, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozment appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.