Overview

Dr. Randall Ow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Ow works at Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Ear Ache and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.