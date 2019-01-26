Dr. Randall Nixon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Nixon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Nixon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Incline Village Community Hospital, Northern Inyo Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and South Lyon Medical Center.
Dr. Nixon works at
Locations
-
1
Carson Urologists- Carson City1425 Vista Ln, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 883-1030Monday8:00am -Tuesday8:00am -Friday8:00am -
-
2
Carson Urologists1677 Lucerne St, Minden, NV 89423 Directions (775) 883-1030Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Incline Village Community Hospital
- Northern Inyo Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- South Lyon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Principal Financial Group
- Prominence Health Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nixon saw my 6 year old for bed wetting. He was so good with him and gave us some great ideas. The office was pleasant and clean. The medical assistants were very nice.
About Dr. Randall Nixon, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346379187
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nixon works at
Dr. Nixon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nixon speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.