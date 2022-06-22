See All General Surgeons in Dothan, AL
Super Profile

Dr. Randall Nichols, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (31)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randall Nichols, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Nichols works at Randall W Nichols MD PC in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Cardiovascular Associates PC
    2431 W Main St Ste 1001, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 677-6220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Flowers Hospital
  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. Randall Nichols, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518055334
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Al Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine
