Dr. Randall Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Nichols, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Nichols, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Nichols works at
Locations
-
1
Southeastern Cardiovascular Associates PC2431 W Main St Ste 1001, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 677-6220
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nichols?
Great Doctor!! Highly recommend! He found my problem, Mesenentric Ischemia. He performed double bypass surgery as I had 3 blocked arteries that supply blood to the digestive system. It was a major surgery and I couldn't have hoped for a better doctor. Great bedside manner and sense of humor. He truly cares about you. His nurses at his office are wonderful!! It's been 6 months since surgery and I'm doing great.. Dr. Nichols saved my life literally.
About Dr. Randall Nichols, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1518055334
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols works at
Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.