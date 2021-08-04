Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD
Dr. Randall Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
South Coast Retina Center4300 Long Beach Blvd Ste 320, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 984-7024
South Coast Retina Center7677 Center Ave Ste 403, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 657-7809
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr. Nguyen saved my eyesight. I would be partially or totally blind today if I had not started seeing him several years ago. Remember that old childhood rhyme, "stick a needle in my eye"? Well if that's something you need, medically, this is the doctor you want to do it. Dr. Nguyen is the most talented and skilled ophthalmologist anywhere. My wife is a surgical nurse at a hospital where Dr. Nguyen performed many surgeries, and as a result she learned which doctors were the best, which ones delivered good results, which ones did not (which ones said "whoops" during surgeries). When I got in trouble with my eyes, she highly recommended Dr. Nguyen, and she wasn't wrong. There aren't enough good things to say about Dr. Nguyen.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
