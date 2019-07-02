See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Cruz, CA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Nacamuli works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Monterey Bay Urology Associates
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 310, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Localized Fat Deposits
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Face Presentation Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1902942535
Fellowship
  • California Pacific Med Center|Stanford University School of Medicine|University Oreg/Hlth Scis University Portland
  • Oregon Health Sciences University|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
  • Temple University School of Medicine
  • Dominican Hospital
  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Dr. Randall Nacamuli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nacamuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nacamuli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nacamuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nacamuli works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nacamuli’s profile.

Dr. Nacamuli has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nacamuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nacamuli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nacamuli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nacamuli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nacamuli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

