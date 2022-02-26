Overview

Dr. Randall Millikan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Rainy Lake Medical Center.



Dr. Millikan works at Providence St. Mary Cancer Center in Walla Walla, WA with other offices in Duluth, MN and Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.