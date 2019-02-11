Dr. Randall Metsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Metsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randall Metsch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with University of California, San Diego
Champaign Dental Group499 N El Camino Real Ste B100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-4511
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
From the day my children were born they have been under the care of Dr.Balch. Since his retirement we started seeing Dr. Metsch and he is beyond awesome. He is listens to everything my sons and I have concerns about. He is a true pediatrician and puts his patients first. First class care always. We made the mistake of seeing one of the oncall doctors while he was not in the office and it was the worse experience ever because that person was rude and cannot measure up to Dr. Metsch.
- Pediatrics
- English
- University of California, San Diego
- Pediatrics
Dr. Metsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Metsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metsch.
