Overview

Dr. Randall Meredith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Burke Medical Center, Piedmont Augusta and Washington County Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Meredith works at Legend Orthopaedics in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.