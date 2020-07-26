Dr. Randall McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall McIntyre, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall McIntyre, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anew Era Tms & Psychiatry of Texas PA8140 N Mopac Expy Bldg 3, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 535-1060
-
2
Lynn L Spillar MD4407 Bee Caves Rd Ste 513, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 687-3426
-
3
Anew Era Tms & Psychiatry of Dallas PA17480 Dallas Pkwy Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75287 Directions (657) 300-8445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McIntyre?
My 2 daughters have ADHD and see Dr McIntyre. We chose to go to him even if he is out of network because he discusses the facts and is reasonable with suggestions versus carelessly just writing prescriptions as we had encountered with some other practices in the past.
About Dr. Randall McIntyre, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1871674572
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McIntyre works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.