Dr. Randall Maxey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Maxey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dr. Maxey works at
Locations
Advanced Community Medical Care Corporation418 E Arbor Vitae St, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 680-1810
Advanced Community Medical Care Group447 N Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 680-1810Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Kaiser Permanente
- LACare
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Planned Administration Inc
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randall Maxey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maxey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maxey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maxey speaks Spanish.
