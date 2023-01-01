Overview

Dr. Randall Marx, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Marx works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.