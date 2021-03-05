Dr. Randall Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Marcus, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Marcus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Marcus works at
Locations
University Hospitals11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-3040Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
Uhmp - Ahuja Corporate Health and1000 Auburn Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
R. Marcus is very aware of the problem & has recommendations to resolve it. And patient as he listens. Pain management is important to him.
About Dr. Randall Marcus, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Heel Spur and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
