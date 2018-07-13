Overview

Dr. Randall Mapes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Mapes works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

