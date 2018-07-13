See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tacoma, WA
Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randall Mapes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Mapes works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Orthopedics
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Dislocation
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Trigger Finger
Shoulder Dislocation
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Trigger Finger

Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Randall Mapes, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1851378681
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Randall Mapes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mapes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mapes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mapes works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mapes’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mapes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mapes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

