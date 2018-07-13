Dr. Randall Mapes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mapes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Mapes, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Mapes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Mapes works at
Locations
-
1
Dept of Orthopedics209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mapes?
Excellent caring doctor. He had great staff and I felt supported throughout my ankle surgery and recovery.
About Dr. Randall Mapes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851378681
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mapes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mapes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mapes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mapes works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mapes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mapes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mapes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mapes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.