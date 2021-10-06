See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Randall Loy, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randall Loy, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Loy works at THE CENTER FOR REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Reproductive Medicine
    3435 PINEHURST AVE, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 740-0909
  2. 2
    Center for Reproductive Medicine
    1500 S Orlando Ave Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 740-0909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Autoimmune Endometriosis
Cervical Polyps
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Autoimmune Endometriosis
Cervical Polyps

Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 06, 2021
    He is caring and professional. Very knowledgeable!! I would highly recommend him to anyone!!
    Lisa Graham — Oct 06, 2021
    About Dr. Randall Loy, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548269004
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven
    Residency
    • Med Coll Ga Hosps Clins
    Internship
    • Med College Of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Loy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Loy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

