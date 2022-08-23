Dr. Randall Lomax, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Lomax, DO
Overview
Dr. Randall Lomax, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Lomax works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Ear Nose & Throat Head and Neck Surgeon6850 N Durango Dr Ste 314, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 834-5886
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lomax?
My Mother was a patient of Dr. Lomax from 2010 thru 2020, ages 79-89. She was a cancer patient from Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles. She had an agressive tumor in the left sinus. Squamous Cell Carcinoma. Surgery to remove the tumor was January 2007, which also included the removal of her left eye. Cancer impacted the bone and tissue, leaving nothing to support the eye. Chronic sinus issues thereafter, included massive nose bleeds, difficulty breathing, and numerous ER visits. Las Vegas ERs are busy. On one occasion, she was given a bucket and towel for the heavy bleeding. I called Dr. Lomax from the hospital around midnight. Told me to take her home, tend to the bleeding as I always have, and be at his office first thing in the morning. He came in early ahead of other scheduled appointments that day. He cared. Doctor has always provided the utmost care. A well-run office and staff is a reflection of Dr Lomax.
About Dr. Randall Lomax, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1306999008
Education & Certifications
- Des Peres Hospital
- Des Peres Hopsital
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomax has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lomax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lomax works at
Dr. Lomax has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lomax speaks Italian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.