Dr. Randall Lomax, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
19 years of experience
Dr. Randall Lomax, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lomax works at Dr. Randall Lomax in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Advanced Ear Nose & Throat Head and Neck Surgeon
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 314, Las Vegas, NV 89149

  Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center

Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Aug 23, 2022
    My Mother was a patient of Dr. Lomax from 2010 thru 2020, ages 79-89. She was a cancer patient from Kaiser Permanente, Los Angeles. She had an agressive tumor in the left sinus. Squamous Cell Carcinoma. Surgery to remove the tumor was January 2007, which also included the removal of her left eye. Cancer impacted the bone and tissue, leaving nothing to support the eye. Chronic sinus issues thereafter, included massive nose bleeds, difficulty breathing, and numerous ER visits. Las Vegas ERs are busy. On one occasion, she was given a bucket and towel for the heavy bleeding. I called Dr. Lomax from the hospital around midnight. Told me to take her home, tend to the bleeding as I always have, and be at his office first thing in the morning. He came in early ahead of other scheduled appointments that day. He cared. Doctor has always provided the utmost care. A well-run office and staff is a reflection of Dr Lomax.
    — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    19 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1306999008
    Des Peres Hospital
    Des Peres Hopsital
    Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
    Brigham Young University
    Dr. Randall Lomax, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lomax is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Lomax has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lomax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Lomax has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomax on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomax.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

