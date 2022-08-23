Overview

Dr. Randall Lomax, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lomax works at Dr. Randall Lomax in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.