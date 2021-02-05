Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Lewis, MD
Dr. Randall Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 808-3000
Twin Cities Orthopedics2700 Vikings Cir Ste 201, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 808-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Dr. Lewis is an excellent surgeon. He's genuine, knowledgeable and always has my best interest in mind. Libby, Dr. Lewis's PA, is equally great and I have great trust in her.
About Dr. Randall Lewis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- University Of Minnesota
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
