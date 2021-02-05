Overview

Dr. Randall Lewis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Burnsville, MN with other offices in Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.