Dr. Randall Kuntzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randall Kuntzman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Urology Surgeons PC1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 942-1660
Urology Surgeons PC4070 Lake Dr SE Ste 103, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-4340
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
He took his time, asked many good questions. Came away from the office visit with a plan.
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Carleton College, Northfield, Minnesota
Dr. Kuntzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuntzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuntzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuntzman has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuntzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuntzman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuntzman.
