Dr. Randall Jones, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Randall Jones, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arkadelphia, AR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Dental School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia.
Arkadelphia Dental Care3003 Twin Rivers Dr, Arkadelphia, AR 71923 Directions (870) 218-7098
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It was amazing! This team of dental performers and their secretaries are the best! 5 Star! I would definitely recommend them anyone who is seeking dental care or information! They’re the best in the dental care game! Thanks Dr. Randall D. Jones and your entire staff!
- Dentistry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912067448
- University of Tennessee Dental School
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
