Dr. Randall Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Johnson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology of The Woodlands9323 Pinecroft Dr Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 297-6476Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I have been going to Dr. Johnson for over 12 yrs. He is very attentive & takes time with the appointment so everything is communicated. My appts. last as long as I have questions or need to discuss a particular symptom. He is very knowledgeable & has a terrific bedside manner. I believe he really does care about his patients well being . Martha, his Nurse, is great. She’s very personable, also seems to genuinely care about her patients. She is also easily available for phone calls which we all know is a huge PLUS. I’ve never had billing issues, office staff has been great & I never have issues getting an appointment if needed. I Highly Recommend Dr. Johnson & Staff!
About Dr. Randall Johnson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1295821577
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.