Dr. Randall Jack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Jack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Jack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Dr. Jack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Associates645 N Arlington Ave Ste 400, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-6241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jack?
I chose Dr. Jack when I moved to the area and needed a new gyno. I was told he was only doing gynecology which was fine with me. He replaced my IUD for me as well and I had a pleasant experience. When I was exploring sterilization options for myself, he was very nice about it and didn’t try to dissuade me due to my age so that was extremely appreciated. My husband and I are choosing a different route so I can’t attest to his surgery skills but I highly recommend Dr. Jack. I will use him until he retires!
About Dr. Randall Jack, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1922044437
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jack works at
Dr. Jack has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.