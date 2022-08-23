Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hlubek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Hlubek works at
Locations
-
1
Mayfield Clinic Inc.3825 Edwards Rd Ste 300, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m from Ashland, ky and I’m a construction contractor. I messed my neck up early in life thru hard work, went to a lot of different doctors but when I went to my appointment with Dr. Hlubek I was ready to move forward and get the surgery I had needed for years. He explained it to the detail, took his time and put it in my language, thank you Dr Hlubek, I would highly recommend him to anyone with spinal problems. He’s not in it for the money, I honestly believe he’s in it to help people!
About Dr. Randall Hlubek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1992069652
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Spine Foundation
- Barrow Neurological Institute-St. Jospehs Hospital & Medical
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hlubek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hlubek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hlubek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hlubek has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlubek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hlubek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlubek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hlubek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hlubek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.