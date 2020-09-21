Dr. Randall Hightower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hightower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Hightower, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Hightower, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hightower works at
Locations
Her Health3215 N Northhills Blvd Ste B, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-5500
Wr. Ozark Urology3 E Appleby Rd Ste 201, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 404-1070
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hightower is amazing! caring and you deal directly with his two nurses. I have yet to find anyone with this customer service left! Love his nurses as much as him! They feel like family!
About Dr. Randall Hightower, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1235189069
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hightower has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hightower accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hightower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hightower has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hightower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hightower. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hightower.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hightower, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hightower appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.