Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Episcopal Hospital

Dr. Hendricks works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone, Spondylolisthesis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma
    2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 494-2665
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Oklahoma Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Spondylolisthesis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(17)
Sep 26, 2021
Although I've only met with Dr. Hendricks a couple of times concerning my vertebral compression fracture I've abstained in a three story fall or jump while escaping an apartment building fire ?? almost 2yrs ago. I was admitted to St.Johns Hospital for 3 days and 4 appts. thereafter?? that's all I'll say about that except what ever Insurance i had remaining they got paid. After my termination from a private FBO near Tul International who decided i were no longer needed while on light duty, with no job no insurance I've just been managing my pain the best i could i just excepted this could really be my life forever???????????? until i met dr.hendricks he gave me hope and I began to imagine life without limitation without so much pain can this be possible ? Yes i believe again yes i believe yes i believe in Dr. Hendricks
MsAngie — Sep 26, 2021
Photo: Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD
About Dr. Randall Hendricks, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932182870
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • St Lukes Episcopal Hospital
Residency
  • St Francis Reg Med Ctr
Internship
  • U Ks/St Francis Hosp
Undergraduate School
  • Emporia State University, Bs
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

