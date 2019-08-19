Overview

Dr. Randall Henderson, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Whitney, TX. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Ascension Providence.



Dr. Henderson works at Whitney Family Medicine in Whitney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.