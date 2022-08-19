See All Cardiologists in Keller, TX
Dr. Randall Hall, DO

Cardiology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randall Hall, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.

Dr. Hall works at Baylor Scott & White Health in Keller, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Keller
    620 S Main St Ste 240, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-8400
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Consultants - Keller
    601 S Main St Ste 200, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-8060
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Consultants - Grapevine
    2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 912-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Hall is very personable and willing to spend time answering your questions and spending time with you. Very nice staff and office personnel as well.
    Lisa — Aug 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Randall Hall, DO
    About Dr. Randall Hall, DO

    Cardiology
    • Cardiology
    
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    
    NPI Number
    1902808439
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maine Medical Center
    
    Residency
    Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    
    Medical Education
    University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    
    Board Certifications
    Cardiovascular Disease
    
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Hall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

