Dr. Randall Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Graham, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Graham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Graham works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-2076Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Graham?
Dr. Graham perform surgery on my back in 2018 and he was excellent. His bedside mannerism was excellent, his ability to listen was excellent. I don't have anything negative to say about him. I highly recommend this Doctor. If I could give more stars, then I would. He deserves each and everyone.
About Dr. Randall Graham, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1174834295
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicin
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham works at
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.