Dr. Randall Graham, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Graham works at Daniel D Witheiler MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.