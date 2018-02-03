Overview

Dr. Randall Goodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lompoc, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goodman works at Shepard Eye Center in Lompoc, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Pterygium and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.