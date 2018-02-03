See All Ophthalmologists in Lompoc, CA
Dr. Randall Goodman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Randall Goodman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lompoc, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goodman works at Shepard Eye Center in Lompoc, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA and Santa Maria, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Pterygium and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kendall Optometry
    425 W Central Ave Ste 102, Lompoc, CA 93436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 736-2020
    Nancy A. Pawlik M.d. A Professional Corp
    437 Marsh St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 387-2020
    Shepard Eye Center
    1414 E Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 925-2637
    Shepard Eye Center - Santa Maria
    910 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 925-2637

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Lompoc Valley Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2018
    This man did my LASIK and he is FANTASTIC. Great at communication what to expect before, during and after procedure. He is professional and clearly interested in patient care!
    Amie — Feb 03, 2018
    About Dr. Randall Goodman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1891788436
    Education & Certifications

    • San Ant Uniformed Health Svc
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Pterygium and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

