Dr. Randall Goldstein, DO

Sports Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randall Goldstein, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.

Dr. Goldstein works at Mosaic Life Care Surgery Center At Burlington Cree in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Olathe, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mosaic Life Care Surgery Center At Burlington Cree
    6301 N Lucerne Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 387-7673
  2. 2
    Wellbodykc LLC
    2111 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 220-5724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heartland Surgical Spec Hospital
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 07, 2019
    We had a perfect experience with Dr Goldstein and his staff. They didn’t keep us waiting and treated us like a VIP. They had my son rolling in laughter. He’s declared Dr G his favorite doctor. It was handy we didn’t have to run all over the metro to do xrays and MRIs also, everything was done in the same location.
    Kansas City, MO — Mar 07, 2019
    About Dr. Randall Goldstein, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700802295
    Education & Certifications

    • Ks University Med Center
    • Forest Park Community Hospital
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Drake University
