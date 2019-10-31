Dr. Randall Funderburk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funderburk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Funderburk, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Funderburk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Funderburk works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Eye Specialists7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 508-7337
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funderburk?
Quite simply, Dr. Funderburk saved my eyesight. I had sustained a torn retina in an accident, and my ophthalmologist referred me immediately to Dr. Funderburk. He immediately did laser surgery and tacked the torn retina down. Fifteen years later I've never had a problem with it. He was kind, professional, and effective. I owe him the eyesight in my left eye.
About Dr. Randall Funderburk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1699771931
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- U Tenn
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funderburk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funderburk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funderburk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funderburk works at
Dr. Funderburk has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funderburk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Funderburk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funderburk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funderburk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funderburk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.