Overview

Dr. Randall Funderburk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Funderburk works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.