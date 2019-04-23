Dr. Randall Franz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Franz, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Franz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Locations
Duckworth Pathology Group Inc.1211 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 272-6018
Fresenius Medical Care Greater Cols Regional Dialysis285 E State St Ste 260, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-9035
Westerville Medical Center300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2550, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 566-9035
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Franz is an excellent & caring doctor. Answers all my questions & gives me time I need with him.
About Dr. Randall Franz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053300319
Education & Certifications
- LI Jewish Med Ctr
- Wright State University School Of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Wright State Univ
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franz has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Franz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franz.
