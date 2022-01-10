See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Randall Feingold, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randall Feingold, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Feingold works at Womens Medical Sonogram Pllc in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Medical Sonogram Pllc
    833 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 498-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2022
    I had a breast implant removal surgery ( explant) with a breast lift and fat grafting. My consultation with Dr. Feingold lasted approximately an hour. He explained in details the procedure, examined me and we discussed what are best options according to my condition. His approach is very holistic and caring. I felt that I'm in good hands not only because of his attitude but also his training in microsurgery /breast reconstruction and qualifications. The explant surgery lasted 31/2 hours and my recovery was easy. I am 5 months past my surgery and very happy with my recovery and the results. My breast is back to 34b looking natural and feeling soft. I healed very quickly and was able to go back gradually to exercising within few weeks.
    Leora Acoca Goldberg — Jan 10, 2022
    About Dr. Randall Feingold, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821020264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randall Feingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feingold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feingold works at Womens Medical Sonogram Pllc in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Feingold’s profile.

    Dr. Feingold has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feingold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Feingold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feingold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

