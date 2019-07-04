Overview

Dr. Randall Fedro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois At Rockford and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Fedro works at Lakeview Medical Center, Inc in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.