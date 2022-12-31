Overview

Dr. Randall Farac, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Farac works at Monterey Spine & Joint in Monterey, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.