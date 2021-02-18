Overview

Dr. Randall Espinosa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Med Center



Dr. Espinosa works at Benton Franklin Orthopedic Associates in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.