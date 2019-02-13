Dr. Randall Duckert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Duckert, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.
Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 399-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Duckert cares very much for his patients. He is top notch and so his is staff. He is pretty laid back and easy going but don't let that fool you, he's on top of it and always knows his next move in treatment planning. He will give you his best, always. He has a great sense of humor and is laid back approach makes one comfortable and at ease, even during the most difficult time of your life.
About Dr. Randall Duckert, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376508960
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Lsd Hosp
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Radiation Oncology
