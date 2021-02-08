Dr. Randall Dotson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dotson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Dotson, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Dotson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Locations
Eyeworks Inc1101 S 70th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 486-1556
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always helpful and real.
About Dr. Randall Dotson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Univ of Nebraska
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dotson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dotson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dotson has seen patients for Presbyopia and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dotson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dotson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dotson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dotson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dotson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.