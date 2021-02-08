Overview

Dr. Randall Dotson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Dotson works at Eyeworks Inc in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.