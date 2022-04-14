Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Davis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Locations
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Completely professional and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Randall Davis, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1427091339
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- U Ia/Ia Meth/Va Med Ctrs
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.