Overview

Dr. Randall Davidson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Davidson works at Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joint in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.