Dr. Randall Davault, MD
Overview
Dr. Randall Davault, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Choctaw Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Osu-aj Randall Davault M.d.1706 Delivery Ln, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 924-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
- Choctaw Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was having extremely painful stomach pains. She had been to sevreal doctors and some though it was her appendix, but most could not tell what was causing her pain. We took her to Dr. Davault and he figured out alms immediately it was her gallbladder. This is pretty amazing, as she does not fit the normal scenario (she eat. healthy, is slender and young). He has a calming bedside manner, also not typical of doctors.
About Dr. Randall Davault, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davault. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davault.
