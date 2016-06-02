Overview

Dr. Randall Davault, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant and Choctaw Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Davault works at Kinion Care in Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.