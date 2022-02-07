Overview

Dr. Randall Dalton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dalton works at Lake Cumberland Medical Assocs in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pharyngitis, Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.